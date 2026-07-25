Mets Place Juan Soto on Injured List With Calf Strain
Juan Soto (calf) on the 10-day injured list with a strained left calf and recalled infielder Eric Wagaman from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move. Soto, who already spent time on the IL in the first half of the season with a right-calf strain, has been bothered by his left calf since the first game after the All-Star break, and he was pulled from Friday's series opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers with more discomfort in his left calf. An MRI exam showed a Grade 2 strain, and interim manager Andy Green said that Soto will miss more than the two weeks that he missed in April with his right-calf strain. It's a major bummer for fantasy managers, as the five-time All-Star has hit 21 homers and 52 RBI in only 84 games this season. Soto must be stashed in an IL spot in all fantasy leagues while he heals. With Soto sidelined, the switch-hitting Jorge Polanco figures to be the Mets' primary designated hitter.
Source: New York Mets
Source: New York Mets