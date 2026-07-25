Max Clark Not Slowing Down Statistically at Triple-A Toledo
Max Clark has had a nice month of July at Triple-A Toledo, posting three homers and six RBI while hitting .333 with 13 runs scored and four stolen bases. As Clark continues to hit, he continues to make his case for a big league promotion. As the top prospect in the Tigers system, Clark is the main name to watch as the Tigers roster continues to take shape as the trade deadline nears. Clark has a 60-grade hit tool and a 70-grade run tool and has racked up 21 stolen bases at Toledo this year. At just 21 years old, the Tigers will have to make a decision on how they want Clark's career to progress. He has shown the capability to hit at a high level at Triple-A and the next step could be Detroit, but do the Tigers want to bring up Clark at such a young age? It's worth taking a chance in fantasy by stashing Clark and waiting for a promotion, especially if the Tigers are active at the trade deadline.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball