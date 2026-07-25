Vyacheslav Buteyets Set to Continue Career in KHL

Jul 25, 2026, 8:30 AM ET
Goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets has signed a two-year deal with the KHL's Traktor Chelyabinsk. He was immediately loaned out to the Shanghai Dragons, where he will spend the 2026-27 campaign. Buteyets has just completed his entry-level contract in the NHL. He made his NHL debut in December, playing one period for the Anaheim Ducks against the Utah Mammoth. During his time in the Ducks organization, Buteyets mostly saw action in the ECHL. Last season, he went 18-19-5 with the Tulsa Oilers, allowing 3.11 goals with a .908 save percentage. At 24, Buteyets is at a critical stage in his development and clearly sees better opportunities outside North America. The Ducks extended a qualifying offer to Buteyets earlier in the offseason, meaning the club will retain his NHL rights.--Taavi PailkSource: KHL