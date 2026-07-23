Jordan Walsh Agrees to a Three-Year Extension With Boston
Jordan Walsh has agreed to a three-year, $15 million extension through 2029-30, per Shams Charania of ESPN, after Boston picked up his $2.4 million option for next season. The team-friendly number, well under the roughly $21.2 million maximum he was eligible for, fits Brad Stevens' pattern of locking up role players cheaply. Walsh, 22, is an elite perimeter defender and improving shooter who hit 38.4 percent from three last season, when he averaged 5.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 17.8 minutes across 68 games. The deal secures his future but not his fantasy value: with Jayson Tatum back from his Achilles injury, Walsh's role likely shifts closer to the bench. He stays a deep-league defensive flier and dynasty watch, given his age and defense, rather than a standard-league add.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania