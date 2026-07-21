Jacob Misiorowski Won't Start Again This Week
Jacob Misiorowski will not make another start this week, according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. The Brewers plan to pitch Brandon Sproat on four days' rest against the Colorado Rockies this weekend, giving Misiorowski at least a week between outings. Misiorowski returned Monday, July 20, after 13 days off and was held to four innings and 65 pitches against the New York Mets. He gave up one unearned run on four hits and one walk while striking out six. The 24-year-old was scratched before the All-Star break because of right-arm fatigue, and Milwaukee is not rushing him now. Fantasy managers in weekly formats will get only one start from Misiorowski during the current scoring period.
Source: Adam McCalvy
Source: Adam McCalvy