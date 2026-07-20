Jahmyr Gibbs Has a Clear Case as the Overall RB1 in Redraft Leagues
Jahmyr Gibbs was one of the best players at his position in the NFL in 2025, recording 1,839 scrimmage yards and 18 touchdowns on 320 touches across 17 games. The 24-year-old averaged 5.0 yards per carry for the third consecutive season while also setting career-highs in targets (94), receptions (77), receiving yards (616), and receiving touchdowns (five). Entering 2026, Gibbs may play an even larger role in the Detroit offense after the team's offseason trade of veteran back David Montgomery to the Houston Texans. Gibbs is understandably valued extremely highly by current redraft ADP, typically being selected as either the first or second running back off the board. Gibbs' main competition, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, is also a fantastic player with monster upside. However, the offensive ecosystem around Gibbs in Detroit appears more stable than the ecosystem around Robinson in Atlanta, where there are major questions at the quarterback position. When splitting hairs between two elite options, that may be enough of a difference for fantasy managers to go with Gibbs over Robinson.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller