Jonathon Brooks Sees ADP Skyrocket
Jonathon Brooks hasn't been much of a thought to fantasy managers over the last few seasons. In fact, Brooks hasn't played in a game since making three appearances during the 2024 season. The former second-round pick has been sidelined since then due to two knee injuries. The hope is that Brooks can put the knee injuries behind him and return to form in 2026. If healthy, there is a clear path for Brooks to become the No. 1 back in Carolina. Rico Dowdle is no longer with the team, and Chuba Hubbard is looking to bounce back after a lackluster 2025 season. The expectation is that Brooks will get a real chance to prove he's capable of being the top back in Carolina. He's only 23 years old and was an unstoppable force during his college days at Texas. Given the Panthers lack of depth at the position, it's not surprising to see Brooks ADP skyrocketing this offseason.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference