DK Metcalf Likely to See Decreased Role
DK Metcalf might be trending in the wrong direction in 2026. Metcalf was a two-time Pro Bowler in Seattle before getting traded to the Steelers ahead of the 2025 campaign. Metcalf was underutilized in Pittsburgh with 59 receptions, which was his lowest since his rookie season. He also finished with a career-low 850 receiving yards across 15 games with the Steelers. Metcalf was the top option in Pittsburgh and saw a team-high 99 targets last season. It doesn't help his case that 42-year-old Aaron Rodgers is under center again this season. The Steelers have also added Michael Pittman Jr. and drafted Germie Bernard in the second round of this year's draft. Metcalf has more competition for targets and the same quarterback as the season before. This is a recipe for Metcalf's stats to decline again in 2026.
Source: Pro Football Reference
Source: Pro Football Reference