Jacob Misiorowski Returning Tuesday Against Mets
Jacob Misiorowski (right arm) will return to the rotation Tuesday against the New York Mets. The 24-year-old was scratched from his July 12 start because of arm fatigue and also sat out the All-Star Game, but Milwaukee never placed him on the injured list. He last pitched July 7, allowing three runs over seven innings against St. Louis, so he will have 14 days between starts. Misiorowski has dominated through 18 outings, going 10-4 with a major-league-best 1.62 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and 167 strikeouts in 111 innings. Fantasy managers can get him active again. Milwaukee has already been deliberate with his schedule, and Misiorowski is now 30 1/3 innings shy of the career-high 141 1/3 he logged between the majors, minors, and postseason in 2025.
Source: Hunter Baumgardt
Source: Hunter Baumgardt