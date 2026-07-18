Luke Adams Emerging as Second-Half Platoon Candidate for Brewers
Luke Adams is heating up in July at Triple-A Nashville with a .385 batting average in his 26 at-bats to go with two homers and five RBI. After a rehab assignment in May with the ACL-Brewers, Adams has racked up a combined 15 homers and 37 RBI between A-ball and Nashville to go with a .275 batting average and a 1.059 OPS. Adams is a prime candidate for a call-up to Milwaukee to replace David Hamilton, who is on the 10-day IL. Adams, the right-handed bat, could be ideal in a third-base platoon even when the left-handed hitting Hamilton returns from the IL. Adams is the No. 11 prospect for the Brewers, could get spot at-bats, and make the most of his opportunity to face left-handed pitching at the major league level and become fantasy relevant in deeper leagues when he does, making him a worthy stash target option in deeper formats.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball