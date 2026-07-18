Carlos Estevez Begins Throwing Program
Carlos Estevez (shoulder) has begun a throwing program as he works his way back from a right rotator cuff strain he sustained in April. Over the past few months, the 33-year-old reliever made substantial progress, advancing to the point where he was able to throw multiple bullpen sessions in June. However, he then suffered a setback that required an injection to relieve the pain. He has only now been able to resume a throwing program, and the extent of his current workload remains unknown. While there is no exact timeline for his return, it's safe to say he won't be back on the mound for the Royals anytime soon. That being said, it's still quite possible that he pitches in 2026, although when that happens will depend on how he continues to recover and whether he can avoid another setback.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com