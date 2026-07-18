Walker Jenkins Goes Deep Again on Friday, Positioning Himself as High-End Stash Target
Walker Jenkins extended his Triple-A surge Friday and has put himself in a great position to earn the call to Minnesota in the coming weeks. On Friday evening, the team's top-ranked prospect went 1-for-4 with a solo blast. Over his last 10 contests at Triple-A St. Paul, the outfielder has carried a sharp .325/.475/.600 line with three doubles, one triple, two home runs and two stolen bases. However, even though Jenkins has battled numerous injuries throughout his MiLB career (including the 2026 campaign), when on the field, he is among the top hitters across the minor leagues. Fantasy managers should pay close attention to the Twins, as an injury or opting to sell veteran pieces at the deadline could open a clear path for second-half at-bats for one of Triple-A's top hitters. He enters Week 17 as one of the top hitting prospects to stash.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com