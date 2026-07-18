Logan Henderson Battles Forearm Cramping During Friday's Start
Logan Henderson (forearm) said that he was dealing with a forearm cramp in the fifth inning of his start on Friday night's win over the Miami Marlins, according to Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Henderson was visited by a trainer, but he stayed in the game and finished with one earned run allowed on three hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out four in five innings for a no-decision at American Family Field. The 24-year-old didn't have an amazing first outing out of the All-Star break, but it was another solid showing, and he lowered his season ERA to under 3.00 in the process. Henderson said he was already feeling better after the game on Friday night, so as of now, it looks like he has a good shot at taking the mound for his next scheduled outing next week in a great matchup against the last-place New York Mets. RotoBaller has been encouraging fantasy managers to snag Henderson off the waiver wire for weeks now, and there's no better time to do so as he heads into a matchup against the Mets.
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak
Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel - Todd Rosiak