Addison Barger Still Not Doing Baseball Activities
Addison Barger (back, elbow) is still hoping to return this season, but he's currently still not doing any baseball activities, according to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet. Per manager John Schneider, August is a best-case scenario for Barger's return from the 10-day injured list. It's been a lost season for the 26-year-old left-handed hitter, as he's appeared in only nine games for Toronto due to ankle, back, and elbow injuries. At this point, it's extremely hard to recommend holding the former sixth-rounder in 2018 in even deep-mixed fantasy leagues. Barger has gone 1-for-22 at the plate with two RBI, five walks, and five strikeouts in his nine games earlier this season after slashing .243/.301/.454 with a .756 OPS, 21 home runs, 74 RBI, 61 runs scored, and four stolen bases in 135 regular-season games in 2025 in his first full year in the big leagues. He's only rostered in 18% of Yahoo leagues at the moment and doesn't have a clear timetable for a return in the second half of the season.
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith
Source: Sportsnet - Ben Nicholson-Smith