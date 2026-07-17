Geraldo Perdomo Returns to Friday's Lineup
Geraldo Perdomo (hand) is back at the 6 and is hitting second for Friday's series opener against the visiting St. Louis Cardinals and right-hander Michael McGreevy at Chase Field, per MLB.com. Perdomo has been dealing with a recurring left-hand issue recently and had a cortisone injection during the All-Star break, but he's feeling better now and will begin the second half of the season in Arizona's starting lineup. Fantasy managers have to wonder if the 26-year-old switch-hitting Dominican's hand issues have been the reason why he has struggled at the plate in 2026. In 323 at-bats in the first half of 2026, Perdomo had a disappointing .241/.354/.356 slash line with a .710 OPS, only six home runs, 34 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 46 runs scored in 92 games after a career-high 20 homers, 100 RBI, and 27 steals in 161 contests in a breakout 2025. Fantasy managers are hopeful that Perdomo can pick things up in the second half, but his xBA of .251 and xwOBA of .326 don't point to a massive turnaround coming.
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers
Source: Sports Illustrated - Jack Sommers