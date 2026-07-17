Samuel Basallo a Priority Catcher Addition for the Second Half?
Samuel Basallo reached the break at .248/.309/.464 with 16 home runs, 46 RBI, and 34 runs in 301 plate appearances. He was only 10-for-48 over his final 15 games, but four of those hits left the yard and he drove in 11. Basallo remains available in half of Yahoo leagues. Baltimore has found room for his bat alongside Adley Rutschman, using Basallo at catcher, first base, and designated hitter. The power checks out: a 91.5 mph average exit velocity, 46.2% hard-hit rate, 13.1% barrel rate, and .482 expected slugging percentage. He does chase too much, at 40.2%, so the average may come and go. That is a manageable trade-off at catcher. RotoBaller ranks Basallo 22nd overall for the weekend, second among catcher pickups, and recommends him in 10-team leagues. He is a priority add for managers still searching for second-half power at the position.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller