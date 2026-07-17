TJ Rumfield a Top Source of Batting Average on the Waiver Wire
TJ Rumfield is hitting .296/.380/.475 with 12 home runs, 47 RBI, and 42 runs scored. The 26-year-old's breakout success has come as a bit of a surprise, as he spent most of 2024 and all of 2025 in Triple-A as a member of the New York Yankees organization. Rumfield's underlying batted-ball metrics don't suggest tremendous upside, as he's logged just a 5.3% barrel rate and a 28.2% hard-hit rate. However, the lefty swinger has an elite plate approach, as he's walked in 10.4% of his plate appearances while posting an excellent 13.8% strikeout rate. With his ability to put the bat on the ball and his hitter-friendly home environment at Coors Field, Rumfield profiles as a high-end source of batting average for fantasy managers. Particularly in deeper leagues, Rumfield is a worthwhile waiver wire target for managers in need of a corner infield upgrade.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller