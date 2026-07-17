Logan Henderson a Must-Add Pitcher Off the Waiver Wire
Logan Henderson missed some time due to a back injury in the first half of the season, but he returned last Thursday with a promising outing against the division-rival St. Louis Cardinals, allowing three runs with one walk and four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings to improve to 3-1 on the year. The 24-year-old finished the first half with a strong 3.18 ERA (2.46 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 34 strikeouts and only seven walks in 28 1/3 innings across his six starts. So far in his 11 big-league starts since debuting with Milwaukee in 2025, Henderson is 6-1 with a 2.52 ERA (2.72 FIP), 0.99 WHIP, and 67:15 K:BB in 53 2/3 innings. It's not a large sample size, but you can't complain about the results, and he should have a strong hold on a rotation spot for the Brew Crew for the rest of the season. The former fourth-rounder in 2021 out of McLennan Community College is one of the best starting pitching options off the waiver wire entering his first start of the second half on Friday versus the Miami Marlins, and he's rostered in under 60% of Yahoo leagues at the moment.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference