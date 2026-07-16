Foster Griffin is an Interesting Sell-High Candidate
Foster Griffin has been one of the biggest surprises this season. Griffin returned to the big leagues this season after spending the last three years in Japan. He has been excellent and earned himself the first All-Star selection of his career in 2026. Through 19 starts, Griffin registered a 2.77 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, and a 109/26 K/BB ratio across 110.1 innings this season. The 30-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down, but fantasy managers shouldn't put too much faith in him. Dynasty managers especially should consider selling high on Griffin. Given his age and the level of success he's experiencing, it's likely only going to regress from here. He doesn't have much of a professional track record and has already thrown well over 100 innings this season. Griffin could still be a valuable fantasy asset, but him posting ace-type numbers in the long-term seems unlikely.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference