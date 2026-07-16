Trevor Megill is Primed for Second Half Breakout
Trevor Megill didn't have an ideal beginning to the season. Megill was mainly used as a setup reliever early in the season, but he appears to have reclaimed the closer role in Milwaukee. Through 37 appearances, Megill owns a 3.00 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, and a 46/10 K/BB ratio with 14 saves. The right-hander earned a save in four of his last five appearances heading into the All-Star break. It seems that Megill has taken over as the full-time closer in Milwaukee, which is great for his fantasy value. Fantasy managers should expect Abner Uribe to be mixed in, but not as much as he was earlier in the season. Fantasy managers seeking saves should snag Megill where he's available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference