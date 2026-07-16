Orioles Place Blaze Alexander on Injured List With Fractured Hand
Blaze Alexander (hand) on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to July 13) with a fractured left hand and recalled infielder Christian Encarnacion-Strand from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move. Alexander fractured his hand when he was hit by a pitch in the final game of the first half of the season on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals. It's unclear what Alexander's timetable for a return will be, but fantasy managers in deeper leagues should expect him to be out for around a month or more. It's literally a tough break for the 27-year-old utility man, as the former 11th-rounder by the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2018 was having a career year for the O's before the injury, slashing .312/.368/.439 with an .807 OPS, four home runs, 29 RBI, 31 runs scored, and nine stolen bases in his 221 at-bats in 2026. In mixed fantasy leagues, fantasy managers who have Alexander rostered can probably go in another direction to kick off the second half of the season.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles