Is Aidan Miller Worth Stashing as Window to Return Nears?
Aidan Miller (back) has been sidelined all season with a back injury that cropped up late last season. Although it didn't keep him off the field in 2025, it has prevented him from playing in any games so far in 2026, and the Phillies top-ranked prospect looks like a long shot to return before the end of July after undergoing a procedure at the beginning of June that had a six-to-eight-week return timetable, but has yet to begin a rehab assignment. The former first-rounder had a good chance to make an MLB debut this season after a strong 2025 campaign in which he hit 13 home runs and stole 52 bases before a late-season promotion to Triple-A, but a 2027 debut is looking more likely at this point. Either way, fantasy managers in redraft leagues should keep tabs on his progress because even if there is a small chance he can make it to the majors in 2026, the 22-year-old has a strong all-around skillset that would make him a viable fantasy asset when he finally arrives in the Show and would make him stashworthy ahead of a potential call-up.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com