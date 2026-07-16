Brewers to Manage Jacob Misiorowski's Innings in the Second Half?
Jacob Misiorowski, who had his final start of the first half skipped due to arm fatigue, is already within 31 innings of his total from last year in the minors, majors, and the playoffs. The whole case for the Brewers as a World Series contender revolves around the 24-year-old leader in ERA (1.62), strikeouts (167), WHIP (0.76), and batting average against making it to the playoffs at full strength. MLB.com's Adam McCalvy writes that it's going to require "some creativity in the coming months" as it relates to Misiorowski's workload. The flamethrowing righty is already getting extra rest at the halfway point of the season, and it's going to be critical for a banged-up Milwaukee starting rotation to have enough starting arms around the Miz in the lead-up to October. We would never recommend selling the most dominant starting arm in baseball, but the fact of the matter is that Misiorowski probably won't be as reliable in fantasy in the second half from an innings standpoint as the Brewers look to manage his workload.
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy
Source: MLB.com - Adam McCalvy