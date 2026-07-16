Should You Sell High on Davis Martin?
Davis Martin had a very strong first half of the season, already setting a personal best with nine wins in his 18 starts while posting a 3.41 ERA through 100 1/3 innings. His K% is up from last year, and he has been especially effective at home with a 1.80 ERA and 1.04 WHIP. However, despite his overall success, Martin has some concerning underlying metrics. He has a 4.31 xERA as a result of a 43.8% hard-hit rate against him, which ranks only in the 12th percentile of qualified pitchers. He's also in the bottom 20 percent of pitchers in terms of xBA and average exit velocity allowed. He gave up five runs in his last start against the Red Sox and has allowed at least four runs in four of his last nine starts. He could be due for some regression in the second half, so if you can flip him to a team that needs pitching for an option with better metrics, Martin's value may be near its peak.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller