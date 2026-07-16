Brendan Donovan Begins Rehab Assignment on Wednesday Night
Brendan Donovan (groin) began a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Wednesday, per Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710. Donovan has been sidelined since mid-May by a groin injury, so he could need several games' worth of minor league plate appearances before he's ready to return to the big leagues. Still, Donovan will likely be back with the Mariners sooner rather than later. The 29-year-old got off to a solid start to his first season in Seattle before the injury, hitting .274/.386/.452 with three home runs, eight RBI, nine runs scored, and one stolen base across 101 plate appearances. Donovan appeared exclusively at third base and was mostly deployed in the leadoff spot to open the year. Seattle has since promoted top prospect Colt Emerson to play shortstop and moved veteran infielder J.P. Crawford to third base. However, Donovan's ability to play multiple spots on the diamond should keep him in the Mariners lineup regularly upon his return.
Source: Seattle Sports 710 - Shannon Drayer
Source: Seattle Sports 710 - Shannon Drayer