Tristan Peters Worth Waiver Attention After Hitting for the Cycle?
Tristan Peters became the third player in baseball in the first half of the 2026 season to hit for the cycle last Friday against the Athletics. The 26-year-old Canadian finished went into this week's All-Star break with an impressive .301/.354/.478 slash line with an .832 OPS, six home runs, 36 RBI, 37 runs scored, and five stolen bases in 91 games across 275 plate appearances as an All-Star in his first full year in the majors with the White Sox. Peters debuted in the big leagues last year but played in only four games with the Tampa Bay Rays. The former seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2021 out of Southern Illinois University Carbondale got off to a scorching start in July, going 13-for-32 (.406) with two homers, three doubles, a triple, six RBI, and six runs scored in 11 games to begin the month. Fantasy managers who have Peters rostered in deeper leagues will be hoping he can stay hot after the All-Star break, but his .260 expected batting average and .308 xwOBA predict serious regression coming for the Canadian outfielder. Despite his strong first half and beginning of July, Peters is rostered in less than 10% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference