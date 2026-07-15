Kemp Alderman a Top Stash Amid Looming Promotion?
Kemp Alderman has looked quite comfortable since returning from the Triple-A injured list earlier in June. Alderman was on the shelf for just over a month due to a wrist injury. However, this injury has not slowed down the former 47th overall pick out of Ole Miss, as he has carried a strong .284/.368/.478 line with one double and four home runs over his last 18 contests. During this stretch, Alderman has struck out a hefty 23 times, but has continued to flash upside with his bat. On the season, the team's No. 8-ranked prospect has posted a sharp .297/.374/.511 line with six doubles, 13 home runs, and six stolen bases. Even with Owen Caissie on the injured list, the recent emergence of Heriberto Hernandez has potentially delayed Alderman's MLB debut. However, if he maintains this pace, the Marlins could turn to him to add a spark to their lineup as they look to remain in the NL playoff picture.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com