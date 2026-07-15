Ezequiel Tovar a Rebound Add After a Brutal First Half?
Ezequiel Tovar dragged a .200/.243/.330 line into the break, with eight home runs, 32 runs, 32 RBI, and five steals in 341 plate appearances. His final 10 games were not much better at 5-for-31, although two of those hits left the yard. Colorado had him batting eighth or ninth during the final series. Not everything underneath is quite as ugly. Tovar owns a .221 expected average and .367 expected slugging percentage, both above the actual marks, and he hit 26 home runs in 2024. The 86 strikeouts are still hard to ignore, especially now that the lineup spot has cratered. RotoBaller ranks him 70th for Week 16 and recommends him in 12-team leagues. At 36% rostered on Yahoo, Tovar is a reasonable rebound add for managers looking for middle-infield power, but he remains a poor fit for anyone chasing batting average.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller