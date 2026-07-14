Raisel Iglesias Remains a High-End Closer Despite Recent Struggles
Raisel Iglesias has pitched to a 2.23 ERA and 1.08 WHIP with 36 strikeouts and 19 saves. Iglesias owns a stellar 22.8% K-BB rate, and he's blown just one save chance on the year. The 36-year-old ran into some trouble in July before the All-Star break, allowing four earned runs across five innings this month. Still, Iglesias does an excellent job of limiting both walks (5.5% walk rate) and home runs (0.56 HR/9). As a result, the veteran right-hander rarely succumbs to a blow-up outing: Iglesias has allowed more than one earned run in just two out of his 31 outings this season. As long as he remains healthy, Iglesias remains a solid bet to turn in high-end RP1 production for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller