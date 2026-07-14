Garrett Mitchell Becomes Second-Half Waiver Target After Strong First-Half Finish
Garrett Mitchell is a trendy waiver-wire pickup this week thanks to a strong finish to his first half. In 13 games so far in July, he's gone 18-for-47 (.383) with two home runs, six doubles, a triple, six RBI, and eight runs scored to boost his season slash line to .274/.362/.459 with an .822 OPS in 310 plate appearances. The 27-year-old left-handed-hitting outfielder has hit eight home runs, driven in 44 runs, scored 42 runs, and stolen six bases across 86 games in his fifth year in the big leagues through the first half in 2026. At the very least, fantasy managers looking for outfield upgrades should look Mitchell's way to begin the second half in hopes that he can continue his hot streak for the rest of the month. The oft-injured former first-rounder out of UCLA currently ranks in the 91st percentile in hard-hit rate and 89th percentile in barrel rate, but he also sits way at the bottom with a second percentile strikeout rate (32.9%) despite the fact that he's in the 90th percentile in chase rate. Strikeouts will continue to be a problem, but if Mitchell can stay healthy, he should be of use for power and speed the rest of the way. Mitchell is rostered in only 22% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference