Should Fantasy Managers Sell High on Mason Miller?
Mason Miller has been as dominant as any reliever we've ever seen in the first half of 2026, which begs the question: Should fantasy managers be selling high? In his 38 appearances (39 2/3 innings) in the first half of his first full season with the Friars, Miller has gone 2-1 with a 0.91 ERA (0.53 FIP), 0.78 WHIP, a National League-leading 25 saves, 72 strikeouts, and 13 walks. The flamethrowing closer is tied with Rays closer Bryan Baker for second in the big leagues in saves, just three behind the leader, Guardians closer Cade Smith. The two-time All-Star has a ridiculous 48.3% strikeout rate and just a 22.2% hard-hit rate. Most of the time when he enters a game, he makes the opposing lineup look silly with his triple-digit fastball and video-game slider. Miller ranks in the 100th percentile in hard-hit rate, the 100th percentile in strikeout rate, the 100th percentile in whiff rate, the 96th percentile in chase rate, and the 97th percentile in barrel rate, so the advanced metrics support his otherworldly dominance. The Padres most likely won't give in and trade Miller at this year's deadline, and fantasy managers should follow suit and hold him.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference