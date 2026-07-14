Is a Second-Half Breakout Coming for Brice Turang?
Brice Turang is hitting .266/.361/.465 with an .826 OPS, 14 home runs, 60 RBI, 66 runs scored, and 15 stolen bases across 91 games and 416 plate appearances at the All-Star break. Turang probably won't ever eclipse the 50 stolen bases he had in his second year in the big leagues in 2024, but there's no question he has become a much more complete power/speed threat for the Brewers and fantasy managers at the keystone. The 26-year-old left-handed hitter was bummed to see the All-Star break come, as he hit .308 (16-for-52) with two home runs, seven doubles, 12 RBI, seven runs scored, and two stolen bases in 12 games in the early portion of July. Turang's expected batting average of .256 and xwOBA of .348 (wOBA of .358) suggest he's pretty much peaked in 2026, but he remains one of the most consistent and high-end offensive producers at second base in fantasy on one of the better teams in the National League. The former first-rounder in 2018 will easily set a new career high in home runs and should produce the first 20-20 campaign of his career. Turang is a firm hold for fantasy managers going into the second half.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference