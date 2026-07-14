Can Otto Lopez Continue His Breakthrough Season?
Otto Lopez has been a key contributor for the Fish this year, as they've gone from one of the worst teams in baseball last season to the middle of the NL Wild Card race. After hitting .246 last season, Lopez has had a huge jump to a .334 batting average with nine homers, 17 stolen bases, and a .376 wOBA. Last year, he had a .264 BABIP, but that has improved all the way to .370 this year. While some regression seems almost certain in that number since the league average is around .300, Lopez has definitely improved this year, increasing his hard-hit rate by over five percentage points. The 27-year-old has a chance to challenge his personal highs in home runs (15) and stolen bases (20) with a strong second half, and he is on track for his best wOBA and ISO in any qualifying season in the MLB. He has played all his games at shortstop this season, but if he still has 2B eligibility, he actually brings more value at that spot, due to the scarcity of production at that position. While his batting average is likely to settle down a little bit, based on that elevated BABIP, he can still be a very strong middle-infield play with speed and power potential while hitting in the middle of the Marlins batting order, and he's a solid option for fantasy baseball, even though he doesn't bring elite home run production.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller