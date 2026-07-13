Taj Bradley a Must-Add Following His July Strikeout Surge?
Taj Bradley finished the first half by holding the Angels to two runs over seven innings Sunday. He is 3-0 in July with a 1.89 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, and 27 strikeouts in 19 innings, pushing his season line to 9-3 with a 3.59 ERA and 118 strikeouts across 102 2/3 frames. Bradley's cutter and splitter have done the heavy lifting, generating 39.0% and 38.7% whiff rates. The fastball is still getting hit hard, and 15 home runs plus 40 walks leave some blowup risk. That matters less after three straight wins with at least six strikeouts in each. Bradley is now 77% rostered on Yahoo, so he may already be gone in most leagues. Where he remains available, he should be treated as a must-add rather than a streamer.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller