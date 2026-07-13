Rookie Outfielder Cole Carrigg Still Worth Rostering During Cold Spell?
Cole Carrigg, who is ranked by MLB Pipeline as the team's No. 6 prospect, has been one of the more intriguing power/speed prospects to stash in fantasy baseball this year, but he's in a bit of a slump going into the All-Star break. Carrigg went 27-for-85 (.318) with four homers, six doubles, three triples, 21 RBI, 23 runs scored, and two stolen bases in his first 26 major-league games after debuting with Colorado on June 9. He's fallen into a funk offensively going into this week's All-Star break, though, going hitless in his last 18 plate appearances with an RBI, two walks, and seven strikeouts in his last five games to drop his season slash line to .273/.356/.515 with an .871 OPS in 119 plate appearances. The midway point of the season is coming at a good time for the 24-year-old switch-hitter, who was a second-round pick in 2023 out of San Diego State University. Going into the second half, Carrigg is still a fine upside outfielder to roster in mixed fantasy leagues, although he has struggled away from hitter-friendly Coors Field, batting .208 with two of his homers, eight walks, and 15 strikeouts.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference