Emerson Hancock has X-Rays Come Back Negative
Emerson Hancock (finger) was forced to make an early exit from Sunday's outing against the Tampa Bay Rays. Hancock was struck in the hand by a comebacker during the first inning of this game. He attempted to stay in the game, but Hancock was taken out in the second inning. He finished this outing with 1.2 innings of work and two strikeouts. Luckily, the X-rays came back negative, so it appears Hancock has avoided any significant injuries. The All-Star break begins on Monday, so Hancock will get a few days to rest before game action returns. The hope is that he'll be able to avoid a trip to the Injured List, and the Mariners can just slot him towards the back of the rotation to give him as much time as possible to recover.
Source: Ryan Divish
Source: Ryan Divish