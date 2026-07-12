Edwin Diaz Tosses Scoreless Inning During Rehab Outing
Edwin Diaz (elbow) got into his first game action on Saturday, which was the first time he has pitched since undergoing surgery in April. Diaz tossed a scoreless inning, allowing one hit, while striking out two during his outing with Single-A Ontario on Saturday. This is an encouraging step forward as Diaz works his way back from having loose bodies removed from his right elbow. The expectation is that he'll need a few more rehab outings before he's ready to return to the Dodgers bullpen. Fantasy managers can be hopeful that Diaz is back in the mix by late July.
Source: Bill Plunkett
Source: Bill Plunkett