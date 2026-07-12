Grant Taylor Earns Fourth Save, Has He Taken Over the White Sox Closer Job?
Grant Taylor recorded the final five outs of Saturday's 1-0 win over the Athletics for his fourth save. He entered with one out and the tying run at third in the eighth, struck out Shea Langeliers, and got Jonah Heim to ground out before returning for the ninth. Taylor walked one but did not allow a hit, finishing with two strikeouts over 1 2/3 innings. Taylor has now handled two of Chicago's three saves in July, with Sean Newcomb getting the other. That puts him at the front of the committee, though his multi-inning usage means this may not become a clean one-inning closer role. Taylor owns a 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, and 67:17 K:BB through 48 1/3 innings, so he can help even when the save chances are split. At 20% rostered on Yahoo, he is worth adding in 12-team leagues while the ninth inning is leaning his way.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller