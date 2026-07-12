Cubs Select Cade Townsend With 23rd Overall Pick on Saturday

Jul 12, 2026, 12:56 AM ET

The Chicago Cubs selected Ole Miss right-hander Cade Townsend with the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 MLB draft on Saturday, according to MLB.com. Townsend came into this year's draft ranked as the No. 35 overall prospect by MLB.com. The 21-year-old native of Newport Beach, California, went 5-3 in his sophomore season at Ole Miss with a 3.94 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 88:22 K:BB in 64 innings pitched over 14 starts. It was a big improvement for the 6-foot-1, 185-pounder after he had a 6.35 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, and 43:20 K:BB in 34 innings across 15 appearances (eight starts) as a freshman. Townsend is a high-upside arm because of his ability to generate high spin rates, and he's a plus athlete to boot. He features a fastball that can hit the upper-90s and plus secondary offerings in a curveball, cutter, and slider. Townsend took a huge leap in his sophomore season at Ole Miss with improved command. If he can improve his changeup as a pro, Townsend will have a deep arsenal with which to attack hitters and could be a quick mover in Chicago's minor-league system.