Nationals Select Chris Hacopian With 11th Overall Pick

Jul 11, 2026, 3:00 PM ET

The Washington Nationals are selecting second baseman Chris Hacopian out of Texas A&M with the 11th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft. Hacopian was ranked as MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect in this year's class ahead of the draft. Hacopian began his college career at Maryland (for two seasons) before joining Texas A&M ahead of the 2026 season. With Maryland, Hacopian turned in his best season (in 2025), posting a sharp .375/.505/.652 slash line with 14 home runs and a stolen base. During his lone season in Texas, Hacopian took a slight step back, carrying a .319/.405/.578 line with 11 long balls and three stolen bases. According to MLB.com, the infielder is credited with having one of the best bats among college hitters. The lone concern in his profile is his fielding (45 grade), as MLB.com suggests he could be shifted to the corner outfield later in his career. Given his elite hit tool and solid power upside (50-grade), Hacopian is a worthy pick in early-round first-year player drafts.