Marcus Semien To Begin Rehab Assignment
Marcus Semien (hip) will begin a rehab assignment after the All-Star Break. The level at which the assignment will begin has not been announced, but chances are this will be an extensive assignment given the news earlier in the week that the 35-year-old isn't expected to return to the Mets in July. Sidelined with a Grade 3 hip flexor strain on June 25, the veteran had an initial minimum recovery timeline of four to six weeks, which could effectively come to pass by the end of July. That being said, given that the Mets are seemingly out of a playoff spot for the time being, there is likely no rush to bring him back anytime soon. Semien has hit nine home runs and stolen six bases this season, albeit with a disappointing .214 batting average.
Source: Anthony DiComo
Source: Anthony DiComo