Luke Adams Firmly on the Stash Radar Following Four-Hit Performance
Luke Adams has enjoyed a recent surge at the Triple-A level and has put himself on the stash radar for those in deeper redraft leagues. On Friday evening, the 22-year-old went 4-for-5 with a home run and a stolen base. This was another strong showing for Adams as he now carries an elite .344/.463/.688 line with three doubles, one triple, two home runs, two stolen bases, and a 7:5 K:BB. Through 40 total games at the Triple-A level this season, the former 12th-round selection out of Hinsdale Central HS has posted a .264/.412/.581 line with a .993 OPS, six doubles, 11 home runs and six stolen bases. While Adams will likely need more time at Triple-A, he has already begun to showcase high-end power upside. If he maintains this pace, he could replace their current third baseman, Joey Ortiz, on the MLB roster early in the second half.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com