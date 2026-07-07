Patrick Reed Looks to Continue Exceptional Season

Jul 7, 2026, 10:20 PM ET
Patrick Reed missed the cut at last week's BMW International Open. Still, he will now focus on preparing for this week's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, United Kingdom. Reed has played eight DP World Tour events this season and is the current points leader on the DP World Tour. So far this season, he has two wins, four top-25 finishes, and two missed cuts in eight DP World Tour starts. Reed finished tied for 23rd in 2018 when the Genesis Scottish Open was called the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open. Over the past 12 months, Reed ranks in the 82nd percentile for greens in regulation on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This matters because over 34% of approach shots at last year's Genesis Scottish Open came from this distance.--Ian Christenson - RotoBallerSource: Data Golf