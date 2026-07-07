Broncos Hoping Jaylen Waddle Makes the Offense More Explosive
Jaylen Waddle from the Miami Dolphins in the offseason as a playmaking weapon who can create more open space in the middle of the field. Head coach Sean Payton "raved" about Waddle's start-and-stop abilities during the offseason program. He'll give the Broncos a new option at the position who "fits into larger swaths of the offense's route tree." "There's an element of explosiveness that I think, as an offense, we've lacked for a couple years," quarterback Bo Nix said in June. The Broncos still have Courtland Sutton, who has been the team's clear WR1 in recent seasons, but Nix could lean more on Waddle in 2026 as his go-to guy, especially in the intermediate areas of the field. Even though Miami's offense wilted last year in his final year in Miami, the 27-year-old former sixth overall pick in 2021 out of the University of Alabama was 13th in the NFL in yards per route run (2.34). Waddle finished with a 64-910-6 line in 16 starts. If he stays healthy in 2026 in his first season in Denver, Waddle will certainly have a shot to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the fourth time in his career. RotoBaller has him ranked as the No. 25 WR for the upcoming season.
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider
Source: The Athletic - Nick Kosmider