Byron Buxton Aggravates Hip Injury, Pulled Early on Sunday
Byron Buxton (hip) was removed from Sunday's series finale early in New York against the Yankees due to a "re-aggravation of a prior hip injury," according to Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. Buxton had a hit in his only plate appearance on the day and was replaced in center field by Kyler Fedko. The 32-year-old could have injured his hip during his stolen base attempt in the first inning. Buxton missed four games earlier this week due to a hip impingement but had returned to the starting lineup for Saturday's contest at Yankee Stadium. It's unclear how serious the injury is, but given Buxton's lengthy injury history, it would not be a surprise to see him land on the 10-day injured list to give him an extended break during the upcoming All-Star break from July 13-16. If he's just day-to-day, Buxton's next chance to play will come on Tuesday against the division-rival Cleveland Guardians after a scheduled day off on Monday. The two-time All-Star doesn't run much these days, but his resurgence in power the last two years has made him fantasy relevant in all leagues. Buxton has hit 25 homers in 74 games in 2026 after clubbing 35, driving in 83 runs, and stealing 24 bases in 126 games in 2025.
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty
Source: The Athletic - Brendan Kuty