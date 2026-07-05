Josh Jung Out on Sunday With Sore Knee
Josh Jung (knee) fouled a ball off his knee on Saturday in the loss to the Detroit Tigers and came in feeling sore, which is why he's out of the starting lineup for Sunday's series finale, according to Kennedi Landry of MLB.com. Jung is being evaluated to determine if he'll be available off the bench on Sunday at Globe Life Field. With Jung out, Ezequiel Duran will start at the hot corner and bat cleanup for Texas against Tigers right-hander Casey Mize. Until we know more on Jung's knee injury, he should be considered day-to-day. His next chance to return will be on Tuesday against the division-rival Los Angeles Angels after a scheduled day off on Monday. The 28-year-old, who has a long injury history early in his career, has managed to stay healthy in 2026 and has been a big-time value in fantasy, hitting .297/.362/.449 with an .811 OPS, nine home runs, 34 RBI, 41 runs, and a stolen base in his 323 at-bats. Since June 18, Jung has gone 18-for-62 (.290) with a homer, six doubles, four RBI, and nine runs scored in 15 games played.
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry
Source: MLB.com - Kennedi Landry