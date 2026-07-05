Mason Montgomery the Next Closer to Roster in Pittsburgh?
Mason Montgomery is pushing into the ninth-inning conversation as the club mixes its late-inning assignments. Montgomery struck out the side in a non-save ninth against Philadelphia on July 2, one inning after Gregory Soto handled the top of the order. The 26-year-old has a 4.50 ERA and 1.35 WHIP through 34 innings, but his 50 strikeouts are the main reason to speculate on him. No one has taken control of the job. Montgomery still has zero saves, Soto owns 11, and Dennis Santana has two, so fantasy managers are betting on the next opportunity rather than a settled role. FanGraphs lists all three in the closer committee, while RotoBaller recommends Montgomery in 12-team leagues. He is rostered in only 1% of Yahoo leagues and is worth adding for saves speculation, though managers should expect uneven ratios and a committee for now.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller