Tyrone Tracy Jr. Projected for a Backup Role Again in 2026
Tyrone Tracy Jr. has taken advantage of opportunities given, but through his first two years in the league, he's rarely appeared to be the Giants' primary plan. As a fifth-round rookie in 2024, he began the year behind free agent acquisition Devin Singletary and didn't see more than five carries in a game until the veteran missed time with a groin injury. Tracy responded with 129 yards on 18 carries in his first career start and held onto the position the rest of the way, finishing as the RB16 over the final 14 weeks of his rookie season. Heading into year two, Tracy kept the starting job for exactly one week before being supplanted by fourth-round rookie Cam Skattebo, who led the room in snaps, carries, and yards from Weeks 2-7. Skattebo's season-ending ankle injury eventually allowed Tracy to reclaim lead responsibilities, and he again finished the year on a fantasy-relevant 12-week stretch as the RB20, though the offense as a whole lacked the spark provided by the rookie out of Arizona State. With Skattebo expected back for the start of the season, Tracy is RotoBaller's RB46, and while Skattebo's hard-running style could ultimately add to Tracy's value as an in-season insurance pickup, he is not a player expected to factor into most 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller