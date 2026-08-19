Tre Tucker to Operate as WR1 in Las Vegas
Tre Tucker was heavily utilized in the team's preseason opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Tucker caught two passes for 21 yards on the team's opening drive and appears poised for a major role in new head coach Klint Kubiak's offense. Tucker played 9/10 snaps with the first-team offense, while Jalen Nailor (8) and Jack Bech (5) each played a role as well. The former third-round pick had a solid 2025 season, hauling in 57 of 92 targets for 696 yards and five touchdowns, despite the Raiders' struggles on offense. If Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza can find a rhythm in Kubiak's new offense, Tucker could have a breakout season as the clear lead wideout. Ranked WR65 in RotoBaller's positional rankings, Tucker can easily outperform his ADP in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller