Alvin Kamara Dealing With a Knee Injury
Alvin Kamara (knee) is dealing with a knee issue in training camp, according to Saints sideline reporter Jeff Nowak. Kamara was pulled before finishing the joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys, but the severity of the injury is unknown at this time. It is a bit worrisome, though, after Kamara ended last year on the sidelines due to a knee injury, on top of the fact that he is 31 years old and heading into his 10th year in the NFL. There were rumors that the former third-rounder might retire in the offseason, but he has returned to the Big Easy for another season in 2026 and is set to have a drastically reduced backfield role after the Saints signed Travis Etienne Jr. in free agency. The five-time Pro Bowler should be considered day-to-day for now. He has fallen all the way to the No. 52 ranking among fantasy RBs at RotoBaller this year, although he could be a sneaky late-round depth addition in PPR leagues. Kamara played in a career-low 11 games last year, finishing with just 471 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground with 33 catches for 186 yards and no touchdowns through the air.
Source: Jeff Nowak
Source: Jeff Nowak